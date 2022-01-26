Stormers hooker Scarra Ntubeni will have a point to prove when he comes face to face with Bongi Mbonambi and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship at Kings Park on Saturday.

For years Ntubeni, 30, has warmed the bench for the incumbent Springbok No.2 in the Mother City.

But with Mbonambi having left for Durban in November last year, Ntubeni is no longer the number two No.2 in Cape Town and would undoubtedly like nothing more than to upstage the first-choice Springbok in his first match against his former teammates.

Mbonambi isn’t the only ex-Stormers superstar expected to face coach John Dobson’s team at the weekend, with national team captain Siya Kolisi also in the mix.

BRING IT ON: Siya Kolisi

And while they still see Mbonambi and Kolisi as “old friends”, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says they won’t go easy on them.

He explains: “Siya started at the WP Rugby Institute 10 years ago with Scarra and Eben [Etzebeth] and Bongi joined us in 2014 - so they are part of the family for quite a long time.

“We respect them as rugby players, but also looking forward to seeing them off the field.

“They are two great people. They’ve been part of the family for quite a long time. Unfortunately, it’s a professional game and we’ve got a job to do. So can’t focus on two old friends.”

POINT TO PROVE: Scarra Ntubeni

Having beaten the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus last weekend, the Stormers are out to bag a third away win in a row after also beating Wales’ Dragons on the road last year.

