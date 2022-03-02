Referees’ chief Mike Riley has reportedly apologised to Everton boss Frank Lampard after they were denied a penalty in their 1-0 Premier league defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Toffees lodged a complaint on Monday after VAR decided not to punish Rodri for a clear handball.

Meanwhile, the club’s billionaire backer, Russian Alisher Usmanov, has had his assets frozen by the European Union in sanction against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov’s company USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground and club owner Farhad Moshiri is also chairman of the company.

While it is unclear how this will affect the club, who are just two points above the relegation zone, EU restrictions state Usmanov is prohibited “from making funds available”.

