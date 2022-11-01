The Champions League knockout stage has come early for Antonio Conte and his Tottenham team when they face Marseille in France on Tuesday night (10pm). Currently in pole position in Group D heading into the final round-robin match, Spurs just need a draw to book their spot in the last 16.

Marseille, on the other hand, are dead last on the log with six points – but only two behind their opponents. And to ex-Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac and the on-loan Nuno Tavarez who now ply their trade in France, the mission is clear: gun down former north-London archrivals Spurs and book and advance in the Champions League. Having lost the return leg 2-0, Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba, who was sent off before Richarlison hit his double, has an appeltjie to skil with Spurs.

He warns: “Against Tottenham, it’s going to be war, it’s going to be a final.” Spurs, though, will know that a clean sheet will see them advance – regardless of what happens in the group’s other match between Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt (both on seven log points – one behind Spurs) in Portugal. KEEP IT CLEAN: Hugo Lloris Defeat, meanwhile, will end Spurs’ run, with the winners of Sporting and Frankfurt then joining Marseille in the last 16.

Even in the case of a draw in Portugal, which will see Spurs, Sporting and Frankfurt end level on eight, Lisbon will advance at Spurs’ expense due to a better head-to-head record. That’s why Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris wants a clean sheet, saying: “[It’s] like a final even if we have a slight advantage at kickoff, because a draw is enough for us. “You have to play with your head and also your feelings, your heart, put everything on the pitch because every detail counts.”