Europa Conference League holders West Ham believe they can go toe to toe with European Cup winners Manchester City in this weekend’s continental clash of champions. Hammers defender Vladimir Coufal is looking forward to the treble winners rocking up at the London Stadium on Saturday for a Premier League showdown.

With the Hammers just two points off league leaders City, who have started the season with four wins from four, he says: “After winning the conference league we gained a lot of confidence. “Now we are playing like we feel bigger, with confidence, we trust each other, we trust our process, our football. But, I didn’t expect ten points from these four games!” His teammate Jarrod Bowen is buzzing after a dream start for coach David Moyes’ manne.