Real Madrid are the kings of Europe after breaking Liverpool hearts with a 1-0 victory in Saturday night’s Champions League final. Vinicius Junior snatched the only goal at the Stade de France in Paris after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois denied the Reds on an inspired night tussen die pale, making a string of saves from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

For coach Jurgen Klopp’s treble-chasing Liverpool side, it was frustration after they created a 24 attempts at goal – nine of which were on target – with their opponents only taking four shots at goal – two of which were on target. MATCH WINNER: Vinicius, right One of those went to Vinicius who was the only man to take his kans, finishing off a quick counter just before the hour as Real claimed a record-extending 14 time. With Mo Salah out for revenge after being forced out of the 2018 final clash between the two sides through injury, the Egyptian had the first real chance at goal to make amends in the 16th minute.

But Courtois got down at the near post to block after Salah connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cutback before the striker hit another straight at the Belgian stopper from the edge of the area two minutes later. FRUSTRATION: Reds’ Mo Salah Mane went close to getting the Reds on the scoreboard when he turned on to a Thiago Alcantara pass after 21 minutes, but his powerful strike was tipped on the upright by Courtois at full stretch. Real were hanging on, but they thought they had scored just before the break through Karim Benzema, only for the strike to be ruled offside after a long VAR check.

Boosted by that chance, Los Blancos came out with more gees after the break and in the 59th minute the dangerous Federico Valverde found Vinicius sneaking in beyond rightback Alexander-Arnold to beat Alisson at the back post. Stung by Real’s ruthlessness, the Reds chased the match. But once again Courtois pulled off a stunning save from a trademark Salah curler in the 63rd minute.