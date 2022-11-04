Springbok lock Eben Etzbebeth is ready for a rol against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 7.30pm.
Up against the world top-ranked team, Etzebeth expects coach Andy Farell’s team to launch full-on war up front. And he says the Bokke are ready to meet the challenge.
Etzebeth says of what they expect from Ireland, who beat South Africa 38-3 the last time the two sides met at the same venue in 2017: “We saw against New Zealand they’ve got a strong maul - they maul quite a bit. They also have a good scrum and are very clinical at the breakdown - they know their job and they do it well.”
He says the Irish’s series win in New Zealand over the All Blacks proved that they are not a team to be messed with.
And with the two teams crossing swords again in Pool B at next year’s World Cup in France, Etzebeth adds: “They are ranked No.1 in the world, so it’s going to be a great Test match for us and also adds spice playing in the World Cup next year, almost like a curtain-raiser for that.”
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Conor Murray, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter. Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Jamison Gibson Park, 22 Joey Carbery, 23. Stuart McCloskey.
South Africa: 15 Cheslin Kolbe, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Deon Fourie, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 WIllie le Roux