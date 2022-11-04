Up against the world top-ranked team, Etzebeth expects coach Andy Farell’s team to launch full-on war up front. And he says the Bokke are ready to meet the challenge.

Etzebeth says of what they expect from Ireland, who beat South Africa 38-3 the last time the two sides met at the same venue in 2017: “We saw against New Zealand they’ve got a strong maul - they maul quite a bit. They also have a good scrum and are very clinical at the breakdown - they know their job and they do it well.”

He says the Irish’s series win in New Zealand over the All Blacks proved that they are not a team to be messed with.

And with the two teams crossing swords again in Pool B at next year’s World Cup in France, Etzebeth adds: “They are ranked No.1 in the world, so it’s going to be a great Test match for us and also adds spice playing in the World Cup next year, almost like a curtain-raiser for that.”