Goal monster Erling Haaland will feel vere if he scores against former club Borussia Dortmund on Wenesday night. That’s the warning from Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan ahead of their 9pm Champions League Group G clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has been on fire since joining City from the Bundesliga club for £51m in the off-season, netting 12 strikes in seven matches. CITY V BVB 🔜 #ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/iIoFQtrvfa — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022 And Gundogan, who along with Haaland, Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez, is one of four City players who could face their former teammates in the clash. Asked if Haaland will feel nervous ahead of the game, the Germany international says: “No. He was happy with the draw.

“He was sitting right next to me. And we’re excited to play our old team.” Up next, @PepTeam previews our next #UCL encounter 💬



Watch live ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 13, 2022 Pep Guardiola admits that will lean on his two most recent arrivals from the Iduna Signal Stadium - Haaland and Akanji. But he is wary of facing familiar foes, with Dortmund also able to use their inside knowledge to their advantage.