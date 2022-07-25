New Manchester City ace Erling Haaland is up and running and has set his sights on downing Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday. The Norwegian wasted no time to announce himself after his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring on debut after 12 minutes in Saturday’s pre-season win over Bayern Munich in Green Bay.

Haaland slide in a Jack Grealish cut back showing he might be the man to feed off City’s creativity. And he says: “I have to get better but [it was a] good link. I like the vibe around [Grealish] so its going to be fun. “The quality was good and it was a real test ahead of Liverpool in the Community Shield.”