Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen likes being called the “new Paul Scholes’’. The 30-year-old Dane has become a firm favourite of new coach Erik ten Hag since snapping up the midfielder as a free agent last month.

With his range of creative passing from the middle of the park putting United on the front foot, the former Tottenham and Brentford man has quickly earned comparisons to Old Trafford legend Scholes and even Juan Mata, who left the club at the end of last season. OLD DEVIL: Paul Scholes And Eriksen tells Danish newspaper Politiken: “It's football in a nutshell and shows how fast it is. “Of course, it is great to be compared to them, but you create your own ways and your own name.

“I was lucky that I managed to play against Paul Scholes. He was a good player, so I'm happy to be compared to him.” Eriksen is currently with the Denmark national team, who go to Croatia in the Uefa Nations League Thursday night (8.45pm). Manchester United playmaker Christian Eriksen likes being called the “new Paul Scholes”.

