Erik ten Hag is impressed with how quickly his Manchester United side are adapting to his new pressing game plan. United sukkelled to get with the trend in modern football in recent seasons and didn’t pick up the gist of it under caretaker coach Ralf Rangnick as they finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

But since Ten Hag’s arrival in the off-season, United have been drukking like ou pros and have a perfect winning record in pre-season. Getting set for our final game of #MUTOUR22 👊![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2022 And the Dutchman is lekker beindruk, saying: “I agree [that we are winning the ball higher up in the field in dangerous positions] and that is also the demand on the team. “We press all day and, if we can, do that high up the pitch.”