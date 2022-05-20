Manchester United will have extra druk on them in their must-win final-day trip to Crystal Palace with new boss Erik Ten Hag coming to watch. Ten Hag is set to be in attendance at Selhurst Park with their Premier League sixth place under threat from West Ham, who can leapfrog with a win at Brighton on Sunday at 5pm.

On 58 points and leading the Hammers by two, victory for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will mean a place next season Europa League is theirs. But if they drop points and the Hammers win, both teams will end on 59 and former boss David Moyes’ manne will pip them thanks to a superior goal difference and leave United to play in the Europa Conference League. United will have to pull their socks up bigtime after going down 4-0 to Brighton last time out.