Ajax were crowned champions again on Wednesday with one game to spare, setting off extensive overnight celebrations in the city after they beat Heerenveen 5-0.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says winning is all that matters as he prepares to swap Ajax for Old Trafford at the end of the season.

And with Ten Hag leaving the club after four years in charge, he says: “I have enjoyed this great journey, it was a beautiful era. I look back with great satisfaction.”

Of his coaching philosophy, Ten Hag says: “It’s only about one thing: winning. We prefer to do that with good football. That has not always been successful in recent weeks, but we have always been there as a team. “But if you add everything together, and add statistics and data together, we are the deserved champion.”

Man United are currently in sixth place with one game to play in the league - against Crystal Palace on May 22.