With his Citizens sukkeling for winning results, they produced their swakste performance of season thus far in Tuesday’s goalless PSL draw with winless Sekhukhune United.

And the coach then confirmed that he will not be allowed in the dugout for the weekend’s Caf preliminary-round first leg against Congolese club Otoho d’Oyo at Athlone Stadium.

For the first time in the club’s history, our Champions League campaign kicks off this weekend! 🏆



🆚 AS Otoho

🏆 @CAFCLCC

📆 Saturday 10 September

⏰ 15:00

📺 Televised

🏟 Athlone Stadium

After a disjointed league stalemate, in which Taahir Goedeman and Khanyisa Mayo wasted big chances to grab valuable points, City are seventh on the log.

And the frustrated boss says: “This is our worst performance of the season so far.”