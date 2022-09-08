Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler is having a nightmare ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League adventure.
With his Citizens sukkeling for winning results, they produced their swakste performance of season thus far in Tuesday’s goalless PSL draw with winless Sekhukhune United.
And the coach then confirmed that he will not be allowed in the dugout for the weekend’s Caf preliminary-round first leg against Congolese club Otoho d’Oyo at Athlone Stadium.
For the first time in the club’s history, our Champions League campaign kicks off this weekend! 🏆— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 7, 2022
🆚 AS Otoho
🏆 @CAFCLCC
📆 Saturday 10 September
⏰ 15:00
📺 Televised
🏟 Athlone Stadium
🎟 https://t.co/Gii618NIhv pic.twitter.com/vXZGMMrEyi
After a disjointed league stalemate, in which Taahir Goedeman and Khanyisa Mayo wasted big chances to grab valuable points, City are seventh on the log.
And the frustrated boss says: “This is our worst performance of the season so far.”
Turning his attention to Otoho, adds: “We have focused so much on turning our league form around, I will go an analyse videos now to prepare the team. We haven’t got long.”
After a long wait to hear if his Uefa A Licence would allow him to oversee his side’s African adventure, Tinkler told journalists after the game: “[Assistant coach] Diogo [Peral] is gonna be there, Diogo is allowed to be on the bench.”