Eric Tinkler expects a massive improvement from his Cape Town City team ahead of their PSL against Sekhukhune at Cape Town Stadium 5pm tomorrow.

His Citizens were off their game against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night and were lucky to come away with a share of the points after their goalless away draw.

Still, the point did lift them into the top eight of the league and that’s something Tinkler wants his team to build on.

He says: “We take the point and run, I guess.”

While the former Bafana Bafana midfielder was happy with another cleansheet, he demanded better from his attack, which features a host of new faces after the January transfer window.

Tinkler adds: “What we offered in attack was very little.

“Offensively we were very poor. But it was a collective problem. I can’t single out anyone, rather it was everyone.”

Weekend PSL fixtures

Tomorrow: Baroka v TS Galaxy, Pirates v Chiefs (both 3.30pm), SuperSport v AmaZulu (5.30pm), Maritzburg v Sundowns (7.30pm)

Sunday: Golden Arrows v Chippa, Royal AM v Swallows (both 3.30pm)

