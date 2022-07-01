Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe as their new director of cricket.
Nkwe, who served as Mark Boucher’s deputy before stepping down in August last year citing “concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment”.
With then-director Graeme Smith’s term coming to an end in March, CSA on Wednesday announced: “With a proven track record of using excellent personal, communication and organisation
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of four successful candidates who will form part of the organization’s dynamic Executive team.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 30, 2022
skills to lead and improve cricketing systems, recruit excellent personnel, and improve team efficiencies, Enoch was Strategic Cricket Consultant (technical director) at Lions Cricket.
“He was responsible for reviewing the existing CGL High-Performance approach and systems across all CGL cricket structures with the aim to propose a medium to long-term High-Performance Strategy.
“He was also assistant head coach and the interim team director of the Proteas. His responsibilities included assisting in managing, monitoring and conducting the men’s national team’s daily training environment including facilities and coaches, daily schedules, session plans, player workloads, player communication and provided input, insight and guidance to help inform the discussions of the National Selection Panel (in accordance with the terms of the selection policy)...”
Apart from Nkwe, CSA also announced Mtunzi Jonas as chief commercial officer and Tjaart van der Walt as chief financial officer.