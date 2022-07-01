Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe as their new director of cricket. Nkwe, who served as Mark Boucher’s deputy before stepping down in August last year citing “concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment”.

With then-director Graeme Smith’s term coming to an end in March, CSA on Wednesday announced: “With a proven track record of using excellent personal, communication and organisation Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of four successful candidates who will form part of the organization’s dynamic Executive team.



skills to lead and improve cricketing systems, recruit excellent personnel, and improve team efficiencies, Enoch was Strategic Cricket Consultant (technical director) at Lions Cricket. "He was responsible for reviewing the existing CGL High-Performance approach and systems across all CGL cricket structures with the aim to propose a medium to long-term High-Performance Strategy.