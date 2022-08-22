England won’t change their ways in Test cricket, despite a helse innings and 12-run defeat to the Proteas in the first Test at Lord’s on Friday. Stukkend geklap inside three days, England entered the match with a well-publicised aggressive approach to five-day cricket called Bazball - in reference to new coach Brendon McCullum.

After winning their first four Tests with this approach, the wheels came off against Mark Boucher’s structured SA team. South Africa seamers show their class 🔴



But die Engelse won't change their style ahead of the start of the second Test at Old Trafford on Thursday. Captain Ben Stokes says: "We know well that when we perform to the capabilities that we're capable of, then we can go out and put on an incredible performance, like everybody's seen in the four games before.