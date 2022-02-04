Eddie Jones and his England team are out for revenge in their Calcutta Cup Six Nations opener against Scotland at 6.15pm at Murrayfield tomorrow.

Finishing fifth in last year’s tournament after just two wins from five outings, England kicked off their tournament with an 11-6 defeat to their Scottish rivals at Twickenham.

And now, led by captain Tom Curry in the absence of Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, they want revenge.

England assistant coach and former Springboks and Stormers forwards mentor, Scotland-born Matt Proudfoot knows how important tomorrow’s clash is.

But he says they will handle the pressure of improving on last year’s performance.

Proudfoot says: “Every time England plays a Test match it is an important game. A team with incredible history, incredible supporters and we as custodians of the team know that. We feel that expectation and we embrace it."

Ireland and Wales, though, will get the Six Nations ball rolling when they square off at the Aviva Stadium at 4.15pm tomorrow.

Defending champions Wales will know they have a target on their back, with Ireland looking to improve on last year’s third place.

The final match of the weekend sees pre-tournament favourites France, who finished second last year, host alewige wooden-spooners Italy at 5pm on Sunday.

