It will be Pakistan against England in the Two World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday at 10am. With Pakistan having booked their place in the decider with a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in their final-four match on Wednesday, England on Thursday smashed India by 10 wickets for the right to play in the final.

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India at the Adelaide Oval. England, who won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, can now become the first team to hold both global trophies in white-ball cricket on Sunday. They have rehabilitated opener Hales and skipper Buttler to thank as the pair chased down 169 for victory with four overs to spare, leaving a huge crowd of India supporters stunned.