England will be without captain Owen Farrell as well as inspirational No.8 Billy Vunipola when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Argentina on September 9.
Both players have been suspended for the clash, with Farrell handed a four-game suspension on Tuesday night after he received a red card against Wales earlier this month.
It means the skipper will miss the first two matches of the World Cup, with England’s 29-10 loss to Ireland last Saturday serving as the first match of his suspension, and he will also sit out the final warm-up fixture against Fiji this weekend.
Vunipola, meanwhile, got a red card against Ireland at the weekend with his three-match ban reduced to two games if he undertakes a coaching intervention programme, which he is almost certain to do, freeing him up for England’s second World Cup Pool D clash against Japan.