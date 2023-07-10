A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test on Sunday, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series. Needing an achievable 224 more runs to secure the win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes with two days to spare and with the scoreboard reading 27/0 at the start of the day, England seemed to be in a strong position with Stokes and Joe Root at the crease and 131/3 on the board.

— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 9, 2023 But then Root (21) departed prior to lunch, followed by Stokes (13) early in the afternoon session and the hosts started paaping at 171/6, chasing 251. Brook's brave innings then got them within touching distance before Wood's 16 from eight balls sparked dramatic scenes of celebration in Leeds. Mark Wood, you beauty! 🙌

He reacts to getting England over the line vs Australia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/R5kWkvPFsl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023



He reacts to getting England over the line vs Australia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/R5kWkvPFsl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 9, 2023 Australia scored 263 in their first innings to which England replied with 237, before the hosts scored 224.