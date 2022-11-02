England survived Glenn Phillips’s late onslaught to beat group leaders New Zealand by 20 runs in a crucial Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup to keep alive their semifinal hopes in Brisbane on Tuesday. Jos Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls and Alex Hales made 52 to power England to 179/6 after electing to bat first in the Gabba showdown.

Phillips threatened to pull off an audacious chase bashing 62 off 36 balls but had little support from anyone barring skipper Kane Williamson (40). New Zealand are still top of Group 1 on superior net run rate, followed by England and Australia, though all three are level on five points. It was a must-win match for England following their defeat to Ireland and the abandonment of last week’s encounter with champions Australia.