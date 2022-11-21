England burgled an outrageous 25-all draw from New Zealand after being out of the running for most of the match on Saturday, a late brace from Will Stuart helping them to a late result. Flanker Dalton Papali'i opened the scoring for New Zealand after just four minutes, appearing to read an English strike play off the tail of their lineout and intercepting Jack van Poortvliet's pass to run 45 metres untouched.

They added a second minutes later, Codie Taylor bundling over from a lineout after England were penalised at the scrum, and the hosts were in bad shape at 0-14 down inside 10 minutes. The sides exchanged penalties either side of the break before Rieko Ioane scorched down the left wing to make it 6-22. With seemingly nothing to lose and nine minutes to play, England exploded out of nowhere, Marcus Smith skipping through a gap to set up a close range Stuart try and Freddie Steward rounding off a free-flowing attack to add another.

The Twickenham crowd were delirious when Stuart went over again in the final minute, with Smith converting to complete a remarkable comeback. England 25 New Zealand 25 England - Tries: Will Stuart (2), Freddy Stewart; Conversions: Marcus Smith (2); Penalties: Owen Farrell and Smith