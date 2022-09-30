Up against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night at 6.30pm, Louw, who made his Springbok debut against Wales in July, says: “Being there at the Boks gives you so much motivation to stay there, and next year is a World Cup year, so I am hugely motivated to get onto the field and give it my all.”

Bulls No.8 Elrigh Louw has had a taste of the Green and Gold and now he wants more.

Louw will be joined in tonight’s starting XV by a number of Bokke, with Bulls coach Jake White selecting all of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Sbu Nkosi in his backline, which will be marshalled by Johan Goosen at flyhalf.

While Louw and his Bulls mates will be looking to avenge last season’s 34-7 defeat to the Irishmen and make it two from two after beating Edinburgh last week, neighbours the Lions will also be in action tonight when they tackle Cardiff in Wales at 8.35pm.

The Stormers host Edinburgh on Saturday at 2pm, with the Sharks rounding off the SA action at 8.35pm in Wales against the Dragons.