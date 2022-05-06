Manchester United starlet Anthony Elanga wants to become a household name at the Old Trafford club. Enjoying a breakthrough season under interim coach Ralf Rangnick, the 20-year-old Swede had played in 19 of United’s 36 league matches.

Currently in sixth place and fighting for a European spot with two games to play, Elanga is eyeing big showings against Brighton and Crystal Palace. Starting with Brighton, in ninth place on the log, at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday at 6.30pm, Elanga says he doesn’t want his dream breakthrough season to end. Next up: #BHAMUN 🔜![CDATA[]]>🔴#MUFC | #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2022 He explains: I wanna keep playing, I’m ready to take the next step – internationally as well. I’m ready to keep pushing.”