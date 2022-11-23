The rise of Stormers teammate Manie Libbok has given fullback Clayton Blommetjies new hope of donning the Green and Gold. Blommetjies, 32, joined the Stormers from the Cheetahs at the start of the season and like Libbok, who swapped the Sharks for the Stormers last year, he is looking to make a big impact.

Big break: Manie Libbok Libbok, 25, went from not getting regular game time at the Bulls and the Sharks to Bok flyhalf in the space of one year. Blommetjies is looking to emulate his teammate. But, as the Stormers gear up to host Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship on Friday, Blommetjies has some history to erase after telling WalesOnLine back in 2018, when he signed to play for Scarlets on a brief stint from the Cheetahs, that he wants to play for the Wales national team.

In the interview he pakked uit at how unfair treatment he got from then-coach Allister Coetzee, who picked his “favourites”. He added: “I don’t even think about wearing the Green and Gold anymore...” Things have changed and Blommetjies says ahead of facing his old teammates: “It’s everyone’s dream to wear the Green and Gold and sometimes you make mistakes. But you learn from it.

“I am one of those guys who made a mistake when I was younger and said stuff, but the older you get the wiser you get. “For me it’s just about getting better and to do everything the coaches ask of me. If I can do that well, my chances of wearing the Green and Gold someday is good. “To be honest, I am very happy for Manie - he is one of my big pals at the Stormers.”