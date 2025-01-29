MANCHESTER United and Tottenham are among the spanne aiming to ensure direct passage to the Europa League last 16 in Thursday’s league phase finale with nine places in the knockout stages up for grabs.

The sukkeling English giants are labouring in the bottom half of the Premier League table but do sit in the top eight of the Europa League.

Only the top eight progress automatically into the last 16, while ninth to 24th have to endure the rigours of a two-legged playoff round next month.

With only three points separating United in fourth on 15 points and Olympiacos in 12th, it’s anyone’s game heading into tonight’s final round.