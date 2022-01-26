Tragedy struck at the Africa Cup of Nations, when eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium Monday.

Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrance at Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Although the stadium’s capacity of 60 000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 percent cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.

State news had said earlier there had been “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”, but there was no further information from the ministry about the number hospitalised.

WIN: Cameroon beat Comoros

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd, the ministry added, although the infant was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” condition.

Afcon organisers Caf said they are investigating the incident.

Football’s world governing body sent out a statement yesterday, saying: “The thoughts and prayers of the global football community are with the victims, the ones who have been injured in this incident, and all the staff of both Caf and the Cameroonian Football Association at this difficult moment.”

On the pitch, Cameroon sealed their place in the last eight of the tournament with a 2-1 win and will now play The Gambia, who beat Guinea 1-0 on Monday, in the quarterfinals.

Tonight, Mo Salah’s Egypt take on Ivory Coast at 6pm before Mali and Equatorial Guinea meet at 9pm to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

[email protected]