Egypt’s South African assistant coach Roger de Sa’s Afcon is over - whether the Pharaohs make it to Sunday’s final or not.

This after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) banned the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper for four matches after getting into a bots and gooing “an obscene gesture” at Moroccan Football Federation President Faouzi Lekjaa after Egypt’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over their bitter rivals.

The record eight-time African champions were also fined R150 000 and head coach Carlos Queiroz was warned over his conduct.

It means former Bafana Bafana boss Queiroz won’t have right hand man De Sa in the dugout when Egypt take on hosts Cameroon in their semifinal at 9pm tonight.

REMATCH: Cameroon beat Egypt in the 2017 final

Playing for the right to face either Senegal or Equatorial Guinea, who faced off in last night’s semifinal, the teams will face each other for the first time at the tournament since Hugo Broos guided Cameroon to a sixth continental title by beating the Pharaohs in the 2017 final.

A goal hero that night, Vincent Aboubaker is still there to lead the Indomitable Lions, while losers Mohamed Elneny, who scored the Pharaohs’ goal, and Mo Salah will be out for revenge.

Ahead of the clash with the hosts in Yaounde, Queiroz says: “You ask me about playing one of Africa’s biggest teams and I must say that will be a big test for us.

“So I will play against my friend [Toni Conceicao] in this game, like you say a big one in the tournament. I know we must keep the hunger that has taken us to this stage.”

[email protected]