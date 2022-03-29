Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz says his team “will defend with 16 players” when they protect a 1-0 lead over Senegal in tonight’s 9pm second leg of their Africa World Cup playoff.

The Pharaohs go to Dakar edging the third-round tie for one of five African spots in Qatar thanks to Mo Salah’s shot rebounding of Saliou Ciss into his own net.

But with the pain of their Afcon final defeat to the Lions of Teranga and the high-profile showdown between Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, Queiroz wants his manne to staan vas.

He warns: “What I mean by 16 players is that each one must make the effort of two players, not just one player.

“We deservedly won the first leg against the best team in Africa and now we are going to Senegal to fight for every metre, every loose ball. Every Egyptian must double his efforts.”

Tonight’s other Africa World Cup playoffs

Nigeria (0) v Ghana (0) (7pm), Morocco (1) v DR Congo (1), Algeria (1) v Cameroon (0), Tunisia (1) v Mali (0) (all 9.30pm).

