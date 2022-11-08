In his column for the Daily Mail, the former England World Cup-winning coach says hy het nog nooit so iets gesien like he did on Saturday.

Clive Woodward has launched an amazing attack on England coach Eddie Jones following their 30-29 defeat to Argentina at Twickenham on the weekend.

Woodward writes: “I was sitting in the stands as a fan on Sunday for the first time in a long while and it was a totally underwhelming and frankly awful experience…

“The players aren’t the problem. England’s playing pool is as good as anyone in the world. I could nit-pick about individuals but the fault here lies with the way they are coached and selected…

“I was Eddie’s biggest fan when he first came in but now it feels like he’s just trying to prove people wrong. He’s taking on the media, he’s taking on ex-players and it’s caught up with him. Someone needs to sit down with him and say, ‘What was that all about? This is just not acceptable’. Eddie needs to start listening.”