Australia coach Eddie Jones says he is prepared to go through pain to get the best out of young flyhalf Carter Gordon after the 22-year-old sukkeled in his first match in the Wallabies No.10 jersey against the All Blacks at the weekend.

Gordon and halfback partner Tate McDermott replaced the experienced Nick White and Quade Cooper and didn’t have the best of outings as the Wallabies went down 38-7.

Heading into Saturday’s second Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin, Jones says of Gordon: “I think he’s the best young 10 in Australia… Sometimes you have got to go through a bit of pain to bring young players through and I’m prepared to go through that.”

He adds of Saturday’s match: “We’re going to have to work pretty hard [to beat NZ], mate, aren’t we? But the opportunity’s there.”