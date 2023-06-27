Australia coach Eddie Jones is preparing some toertjies for when his Wallabies face South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener at Loftus Versfeld next week. The match will be Jones’s first back in charge of Australia after taking over from Dave Rennie at the start of the year, following his sacking by the England Rugby Union.

Known as one of the master tacticians in rugby, Jones doesn’t skrik to push the traditional limits of the game – and now wants to use flanker Josh Kemeny on the wing. VERSATILE: Josh Kemeny Naming Kemeny as a utility player in his 34-man squad for South Africa, Jones says: “We want Kemeny to play seven, six and on the wing. He’s quick enough to play on the wing, that’s why he’s listed down as a utility player… he’s a tall, rangy guy, and good in the air. “We need to develop a team that is multi-dimensional because of the fact with HIA [concussion tests], yellow or red cards, you need to be able to adapt on the field.