The victory saw the Durbanites move up to fourth on the United Rugby Championship log, after a strong second-half showing at Kings Park.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was named Man of the Match on his Sharks debut, as they beat Glasgow Warrriors 40-12 on Saturday.

Both teams scored a try apiece in the first half, with wing Anthony Volmink touching down for the Sharks and Glasgow Warriors flanker Thomas Gordon earning his team’s five-pointer, while flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain added two penalty goals for the hosts, which handed them a 13-7 halftime lead.

The Durbanites broke away on the scoreboard in the second half thanks to four tries – via Volmink, Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and fellow XVs international Aphelele Fassi, while former Sevens yster Werner Kok also added his name to the scoreboard.

The visitors replied via another Gordon touchdown, while Chamberlain added his third penalty goal for hosts in a rewarding win.