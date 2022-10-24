The Sharks and the Lions had their United Rugby Championship weekend fixtures cancelled because their visitors had maag aandoenings. A statement released by the United Rugby Championship on Friday reads: “The round six United Rugby Championship fixtures involving Glasgow Warriors, Ulster Rugby, Sharks and Lions, scheduled to be played in Johannesburg and Durban, will not take place this weekend.

“Due to gastroenteritis infections, it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads. “In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the URC has made the decision not to go ahead with these fixtures. “The league will now move to examine potential dates to possibly reschedule the games and will update in due course.”

It has been reported that some of the Glasgow players tested positive for E. Coli. The Sharks were scheduled to host Ulster at 6.15pm on Saturday, with the Lions were down to play the Warriors in the 4.05pm kickoff. WEEKEND’S URC RESULTS