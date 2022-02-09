Banned former Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi says he is getting ready for a return to rugby.

Dyantyi is currently serving a four-year ban from rugby after being found guilty of testing positive for two anabolic steroids and selective androgen receptor modulator usage.

He received his doping ban in December 2020 from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sports, and will complete the term next year on August 12.

Writing on Instagram, Dyantyi, 27, says: “This year marks 3 years out of the game (banned). A very challenging 3 years coupled with tears, rebuilding, love & laughter.

“A trial & error period in my life, but two business projects down the line, I wouldn’t change anything about my life journey. The support has been both heartwarming & humbling (THANK YOU).

“I find myself in a privileged position of building beyond rugby and focusing on getting back on the field and getting back I will...

“I’m only getting started…”

