Last Friday’s win over Fifa’s second-ranked team has the group leaders Oranje feeling on top of the world ahead of a Welsh team high on securing their place in Qatar after Sunday’s 1-0 victory of Ukraine.

Netherlands midfielder Steven Berghuis wants his team to build on their 4-1 destruction of Belgium when they visit Wales for their 8.45pm Nations League Group A4 clash tonight.

Ajax star Berghuis says: “We have shown what we can do when the right people are empowered. Then we can reach this level.”

Coach Louis van Gaal adds: “I am very happy that we beat the number two in the world. And then also in a way that can be called very dominant. That gives confidence.”

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-group Belgium will be hoping to bounce back when they host Poland at the same time.