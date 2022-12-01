Unbeaten log leaders Durbanville will look to extend their run in the Western Province Premier Division on Saturday when they travel to Green Point. Tony de Zorzi High on confidence following their fifth win on six outings last weekend against Western Province Cricket Club.

With Gysbert Wege, who scored 95 last weekend in good nick (95) and their bowling attack spearheaded by Tashwin Lukas (4/40), Durbies can expect a tough encounter from their fifth-placed hosts. Green Point are not far off the pace and on their docile wicket which favours the batsmen a high scoring game is on the cards. Zak Elkin is their main ou and is in prolific run scoring mood.

If he can continue where he left off last week (59) in their seven wicket win over Cape Town, Durbies could be chasing leather. In the bowling department Wesley Bedja, originally from Strandfontein, is in good form and the top wicket taker who could be crucial if they’re gonna restrict the powerful Durbies batting lineup. Meanwhile, Ottoman, who scored their first win of the season beating fellow strugglers Brackenfell by four wickets could make it back to back victories when they host Cape Town. The visitors need

Long-serving batsman William Hantam to score big, as well as overseas pro Matthew Goles. In other action, Rylands host Claremont, Kraaifontein welcome WPCC, UWC open its doors to Brackenfell and Rondebosch travel to Bellville. WEEKEND’S FIXTURES

Premier League: UWC v Brackenfell, Ottoman v CapeTown, Rylands v Claremont, Green Point v Durbanville, Bellville v Rondebosch, Kraaifontein v WPCC. First Division A: Vikings v Strandfontein, Kuilsrivier v Avendale, Milnerton v Tygerberg, Victoria v Gugulethu, Northerns Goodwood v Pinelands, UCT v Primrose. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Premier Division Ottoman beat Brackenfell by 4 wickets Brackenfell 213 (Christoffer Dent 117; Mondle Mahlombe 4/53)

Ottoman 217/6 (Tariq Behardien 46). Claremont beat UWC by 7 wickets UWC 232/8 (Mujaahid Toffar 53, Raees Carr 53; Josh Breed 4/49)

Claremont 235/3 (Matthew de Villiers 102*, Josh Breed 70*). Durbanville beat WPCC by 39 runs Durbanville 250/9 (Gysbert Wege 95, Carlos Koyana 53)

WPCC 211 (Kyle Simmonds 69*; Tashwin Lukas 4/40). Green Point beat Cape Town by 7 wickets Cape Town 193 (Craig Jeffrey 37; Wesley Bedja 3/27)

Green Point 194/3 (Gareth Roderick 66*, Zak Elkin 59). Bellville beat Kraaifontein by 4 wickets Kraaifontein 223/7 (Dale Campbell 75, Craig Thyssen 53; Herman Smith 4/42)