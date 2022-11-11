Springbok scrumhalf Faf De Klerk has a point to prove when he comes up against the world’s best player Antoine Dupont in Marseille on Saturday at 10pm. Tackling a France side currently on an 11-match win run at the Stade Velodrome after last weekend’s 19-16 defeat will already be a massive task for the Springboks, but for De Klerk the mission is even more personal.

He has lost his spot to Jaden Hendrikse in recent Tests and after regaining the No.9 jumper got the first time in four matches, he is not planning on giving it back to the Sharks scrummie soon. The best: Antoine Dupont De Klerk says: “It means a helluva lot to me to wear this jersey again - this year has been up and down for me. But you get that realisation again of what that jersey means to you. “Off bench you have a different role and I will play wherever I’m needed do the job. [But] to get the starting spot means a lot and I just have to make sure that I keep it.”

Up against World Rugby’s Player of the Year, Dupont, De Klerk, 31, knows he has a job to do against the 25-year-old. Of whether the Frenchman is the best in his position in the world, De Klerk says: “He’s been awarded rugby Player of the Year, so he has to be. “Looking back at last week’s game, Australia put him under pressure. But he is playing in a great side, and is full of confidence, hopefully we can put him under pressure and give him something he’s not used to yet.” The scrumhalf battle will be one of the match’s biggest drawcards, with Dupont key to France’s success.

The Boks, though, will have to man up up front in order to put the French ace on the back foot and help their cause to stretch their seven-match winning streak over their hosts. France last tasted success against the Boks in 2009. Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi.