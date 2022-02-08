Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick hinted at dropping Cristiano Ronaldo for tonight’s 10pm Premier League trip to rock-bottom Burnley.

After missing a penalty and a vrag kanse in Friday’s disastrous FA Cup elimination by Championship side Middlesbrough, Rangnick is weighing up alternatives to Ronaldo.

After failing to score in his previous three outings, a fourth game without a goal will record the 37-year-old Portuguese striker’s longest goal drought in over a decade.

Reflecting on the missed chances against Boro ahead of his fourth-placed United’s test at Turf Moor, Rangnick says: “I can’t remember a game when one of my teams created so many chances - 30 shots.

“We wasted too many clear-cut chances - 22 shots inside the box, 10 were massive opportunities and we should easily have been 3-0 up at half time. It should have been 6-1 or 6-2.

“It’s time to look ahead, we won our last two games and we’ll look for three points at Burnley.”

ATTACKING OPTION: Jesse Lingard

“Overall, the development of the team and performances over the last couple of weeks have improved. There [is some] criticism that we all have to face.

With Bruno Fernandes also missing a sitter, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have come back into the German coach’s planne.

After apparently clearing the air with Lingard after the player contradicted the boss over his absence from the weekend clash, Rangnick says: “We have to look forward now, there are no problems between me and Jesse. I’m very happy to have him in the squad”.

Adding Cavani to the mix, he explains: “They’re both available and will both be part of the squad for the game at Burnley.

“Both are top professionals, both have been training well.”

Currently in fourth place on the log with 38 points, United will be out to close the nine-point gap between them and Chelsea, who have played two games more, in third place.

