The Proteas were humiliated again in the third and final ODI against India in New Delhi on Tuesday, bowled out for just 99 runs before India won the series-decider by seven wickets. Coach Mark Boucher and his span will now depart for next week’s start of the T20 World Cup with their tails between their legs, having lost both the T20 series and the ODI series to India 2-1.

It’s the manner in which they lost in the last two matches against an India side wie se first team hoeka al in Australia is, that will be of great concern to South Africa as they enter the global showpiece – albeit in a different format. Following Sunday’s seven-wicket defeat in which their bowlers got dik getik, it was the turn of their batsmen to make the team’s naam gat – registering their lowest ever ODI total against India – 99 all out. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the destroyer-in-chief, taking 4/18 in 4.1 overs, as SA lasted only 27 of the 50 overs. In fact, eight of their wickets went to spin bowlers with Washington Sundar taking 2/15 and Shahbaz Ahmed 2/32.

Needing to win the match to stand a realistic chance of automatic qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup, SA simply didn’t pitch up. Without struggling captain Temba Bavuma and his deputy Keshav Maharaj, who were both ruled out, David Miller led the side. NO HELP: SA skipper David Miller Miller, though, could do niks as the side imploded, with Janneman Malan (15), Quinton de Kock (6), Reeza Hendricks (3), Aiden Markram (9) and Miller (7) all failing at the top, with Heinrich Klaasen getting 34 and Marco Jansen adding 14.