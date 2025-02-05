DRICUS du Plessis showed up at the UFC 312 media day in Sydney on Wednesday wearing a T-shirt printed with “Trump prefers champions”, making it clear on where he stands amid what is currently happening between American president Donald Trump, South Africa and the world at large. Trump has accused SA of “confiscating land” and treating “certain classes of people” badly. SA-born Elon Musk also weighed in on the issue, accusing Mzansi and president Cyril Ramaphosa of “having openly racist laws”.

Ahead of his second title defence on Sunday, UFC middleweight champion, Du Plessis took a stand in favour of Trump and Musk. Du Plessis says: “With everything going on right now, change is coming, good changes. Big shoutout to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing. Trump prefers champions. “With Trump being re-elected, which is absolutely incredible, I think he is an amazing, amazing president. I’ve had the privilege of meeting him.”