South Africa beat Wales 30-14 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to claim the three-match home series 2-1. After winning the series opener 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld, a much-changed Springboks side lost the second Test 13-12 in Bloemfontein.

But they saved their best for last and outscored Wales three tries to one in the Mother City. MASSIVE PERFORMANCE: Captain Siya Kolisi With New Zealand going down to Ireland and Australia losing to England (both 2-1) earlier in the day, the table was set for a northern hemisphere whitewash against the southern hemisphere’s top guns. But the world champions were having none of it and could have won by an even bigger margin.

Captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates dominated proceedings from kickoff at Cape Town Stadium and thought they had their first try in the fourth minute of the match already. But wing Makazole Mapimpi stepped into touch after collecting Lukhanyo Am’s grubber for the first of three disallowed tries. THREAT: Ace Damian Willemse South Africa, though, won a penalty in the build-up and flyhalf Handre Pollard made it 3-0. Four minutes later Damian de Allende was denied when his drive led to an inconclusive try - it looked like the ball was short.

But the Boks kept on piling on the pressure and after six phases on attack, Pollard finally crashed over in the 14th minute (10-0). 🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: All the drama from yesterday's massive #CastleIncomingSeries decider against Wales in Cape Town - watch here: https://t.co/5LBPtRSXbt#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/pljujj2kdg — Springboks (@Springboks) July 17, 2022 For all their early dominance, SA would have felt they should have had a bigger buffer, especially when, after a number of phases and Kolisi shooting up on defence, Wales flanker Tommy Reffel crossed over in the 20th minute to make it 10-5. The hosts were disrupted two minutes later when a jaw injury to wing Cheslin Kolbe caused a backline reshuffle. Wales cashed in with three points from the boot of Dan Biggar when Pieter-Steph du Toit was penalised for playing the man without the ball in the 33rd minute (10-8).

SA, though, got some breathing space in the 37th minute when hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored off the back of a rolling mail to make it 17-8 at the break. 👏 Diolch @WelshRugbyUnion for a memorable and tightly-contested #CastleIncomingSeries, travel home safely. And thank you for the magnificent support, South Africa. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/glgYsbHKNH — Springboks (@Springboks) July 17, 2022 Du Toit conceded a penalty for holding soon after the restart. And when South Africa had a try chalked off in the 44th minute after Jaden Hendrikse’s forward pass to Am, Wales narrowed the gap to 17-14 a minute later when Trevor Nyakane was penalised in a scrum.

It was a character test for the world champions, and they had to step up. 🙂 @EbenEtzebeth and @BongiMbonambi had reason to smile after Saturday's win over Wales - more here: https://t.co/QyA7l6MzA4#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL #CastleIncomingSeries #Eben100 pic.twitter.com/5kWEOVePQG — Springboks (@Springboks) July 17, 2022 Kolisi answered the call on behalf of his men, forcing his way through the Welsh defence after seven phases from a rolling maul in the 52nd minute (24-14). That try gave them the breathing space they needed as two more penalties by Pollard sealed the series win.

The Springboks next face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on August 6. South Africa 30 Wales 14 Springboks - Tries: Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi; Conversions: Handre Pollard (3); Penalties: Pollard (3)