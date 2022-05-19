In 37 Tests against the Springboks, Wales have won six times - but never in South Africa.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has warned the Springboks that they are coming to South Africa in July looking to become the first Dragons team to win in Mzansi.

Announcing his 33-man squad for the tour yesterday, Pivac says: “This three-Test Series is going to be a challenge. It always has been, history shows that and certainly that’s what we’re looking to achieve – to get a victory there if not two and win a series. I don’t think we’ve won there yet.

Of his squad, which will be led by Dan Biggar, Pivac says: “We’ve had some players come back from injury like George North so that’s exciting for the squad.”

The first Test will be played at Loftus Versfeld on July 2.