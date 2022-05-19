Wales coach Wayne Pivac has warned the Springboks that they are coming to South Africa in July looking to become the first Dragons team to win in Mzansi.
In 37 Tests against the Springboks, Wales have won six times - but never in South Africa.
Announcing his 33-man squad for the tour yesterday, Pivac says: “This three-Test Series is going to be a challenge. It always has been, history shows that and certainly that’s what we’re looking to achieve – to get a victory there if not two and win a series. I don’t think we’ve won there yet.
Of his squad, which will be led by Dan Biggar, Pivac says: “We’ve had some players come back from injury like George North so that’s exciting for the squad.”
The first Test will be played at Loftus Versfeld on July 2.
Wayne Pivac will imminently name his Wales squad to face South Africa this summer
WALES SQUAD
Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, James Ratti, Tommy Reffell.
Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar (captain), Rhys Patchell, George North, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams.