The North West Dragons will be fighting for the final T20 Challenge semifinal spot and join Western Province Blitz, the Paarl Rocks and the Titans, who they take on today at 10am.

The clash at St George’s will be a massive test for breakout allrounder and brother of rising Proteas star Marco Jansen, Duan Jansen, and his teammates from Potchefstroom.

They take on the in-form Titans, who can boast their own starboy, Dewald “Baby AB” Brevis.

Should the Dragons fail to win, they will have another kans to make the playoffs on Wednesday in a straight shootout with Gqeberha hosts the Warriors, should the Blitz beat the Dolphins and hurt the Durbanites’ net run rate.

In today’s 2.30pm match, the Paarl Rocks will get the opportunity to get their playoff gameplans in order when they cross swords with bottom team, the Knights.

The Rocks booked their place in the final four on Sunday with an narrow eight-run victory over the Dolphins

