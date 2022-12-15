Local cricket fans will be spoiled by a double round of club action vir die langnaweek. And it could have a big impact on who finishes the year in pole position, with Durbanville currently in the inside laner after a maklike 10-wicket win over Cape Town last week.

Next up for them is a derby against neighbours Brackenfell away tomorrow. Brackenfell are also coming off a morale-boosting win, beating Green Point by three wickets. Durbies then host Claremont on Saturday. The visitors scored a comfortable six-wicket win over Bellville last time out, with Matthew de Villiers (83) their key batter.

Chasing Durbanville, WPCC had a tough match against Rondebosch before winning by 18 runs. They too have a double header when they visit Claremont on Saturday and are away to Ottoman on Sunday. Givon Christian (73) and Derek Mitchell (54) were the manne against Rondebosch and hold the key if they gonna secure back to back wins and keep them on course for the top spot. In the First Division A newcomers Avendale have been making their stem dik with a string of victories including a 34 run win over Tygers last week. They travel to in-form Strandfontein, who also impressed in beating uilsrivie by 73 runs. A win in that match and then against Roses the day after could see Avendale take top spot heading into the new year. LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

Cape Town v Durbanville Cape Town 90 Robert van der Ross 3/16, Bradley Petersen 3/21) Durbanville 98/0 (Jean Strydom 59**)

Durbanville won by 10 wickets. Bellville v Claremont Bellville 198 (Andru Serdyn 88, Cody Nieuwoudt 54; Gavin Dickenson 4/31)

Claremont 201/4 (Matthew de Villers 83, Josh Breed 40*) Claremont won by 6 wickets. Rylands v Kraaifontein

Rylands 230/8 (Zaid Allie 53; Arno Pekeur 4/28) Kraaifontein 202/8 (Dale Campbell 63) Rylands won by 28 runs.

WPCC v Rondebosch WPCC 251/8 (Givon Christian 73, Derek Mitchell 54; Jesse Christensen 3/41) Rondebosch 233/8 (Lennert van Wyk 108; Alex Draai 3/24)

WPCC won by 18 runs. WP 1st Division A Avendale 158 beat Tygerberg 124 by 34 runs, Gugulethu 217/7 lost to Pinelands 217/6 by four wickets, Strandfontein 235/7 beat Kuilsrivier 173 by 63 runs, Milnerton 138 beat Vikings 130 by eight runs.

WEEKEND’S FIXTURES: Premier Division: Tomorrow: Brackenfell v Durbanville, Rondebosch v CTCC, Claremont v WPCC, Green Point v Bellville, Rylands v Ottoman.

Saturday: Brackenfell v Rondebosch, Kraaifontein v CTCC, Durbanville v Claremont, Rylands v Green Point, Ottoman v WPCC First Division: Tomorrow: Strandfontein v Avendale, Vikings v Northerns Goodwood, Tygerberg v Gugulethu, Victoria v Kuilsrivier, Pinelands v Primroses.