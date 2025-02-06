BY DEAN CLOETE
LIONS brasse Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton are out to roar for MI Cape Town in the SA20 final on their home turf the Wanderers on Saturday at 2pm.
Up against the winner of Thursday’s qualifier between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the tournament’s leading runs-scorer Van der Duseen says their knowledge of local conditions will give them the edge against wie-ookal they face.
With Rickelton fourth on the scorers’ chart, the two have been carving up new-ball attacks throughout the tournament and Van der Dussen warns of the “double team”: “Ryan [Rickelton] and I know each other very well, we’ve playing together for nine-10 years at the Lions and have never been opposing teams.
“We have a really good understanding, and we like to over-communicate on the field.
“It’s a really special relationship that I have with him, he is a really talented cricketer. The last two years have been unbelievable for him. He’s 28 now and there are bigger and better things for him ahead.”
He then adds of another Lions player looking to roar: “We’ve also got Reeza [Hendricks] who is another close friend of ours in the top three.”
Of finishing dead last in the first two instalments of the SA20 but now making the final, Van der Dussen adds: “We were really disappointed in the first two years - was really tough watching the playoffs and final on TV...
“Now we have one more match, at the Wanderers ground we know well. The Bullring is going to to be an unbelievable experience… ”