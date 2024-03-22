Former England flanker Brad Shields and All Blacks yster Jordie Barrett will return for the Hurricanes when the Super Rugby leaders host the midtable Rebels today at 8.05am. New Zealand-born Shields, 32, missed the start of the season with a foot injury, but returns to captain the Canes for the first time in six years, having rejoined in 2023 after playing for Wasps and Perpignan. He made nine Test appearances for England.

Some BIG changes in the standing after Round 4 ↕️



Which team has surprised you the most so far this season?#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/5j9DX0VotL — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 17, 2024 Barrett rejoins the starting side after serving a suspension for a high tackle in the win over the Reds earlier this month. The Hurricanes are chasing a fifth straight win at the start of the season. Meanwhile, underfire Crusaders coach Rob Penney has compared his span to a misfiring engine as the defending champions look to snap a four-game losing run against the Blues tomorrow.

He says: “We’re probably an eight-cylinder motor running on six cylinders and the choke is out. “[But] the mentality is don’t sit and feel sorry for yourself because no one else is.” Super Rugby fixtures