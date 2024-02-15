Manchester City’s 3-1 Champions League last 16 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday night came at a big cost and now coach Pep Guardiola is sweating over the fitness of Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva. Grealish suffered a groin injury and Silva bruised his ankle in the first-leg clash, as they prepare to host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday

Ankle injury: Bernando Silva. Picture date: Zac Goodwin While Silva also left the field after a dangerous tackle, his injury is not that severe as that of Grealish. Of Grealish, Guardiola says “It’s a pity because in these types of games we need this type of tempo, the control. Bernardo [Silva] and Jack help us a lot to make an extra pass in the attack. Injury updates from @PepTeam 💬



"Bernardo has a big knock on his ankle. I didn't speak to the doctor but it looks like it's muscular for Jack [Grealish]." pic.twitter.com/v4K6VMRUTt — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2024 “It [the injury] was a pity but it is what it is.”