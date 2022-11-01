Both Sharks winger Nkosi and Bulls flanker Van Staden suffered rib injuries in their United Rugby Championship derby last weekend.

Marco van Staden and Sbu Nkosi have still not joined the Springboks in Dublin ahead of Saturday’s first Test match against hosts Ireland.

RIB INJURY: Bok Van Staden

SA Rugby’s Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus explains: “We’ll wait for the outcome of their medical scans and once we know how serious it is we’ll decide if they will join the squad and if so, when.

“Fortunately, we have sufficient cover at loose forward and among the outside backs to allow us to train fully and select a quality team.”

Boks back to business in Dublin as uncertainty looms over Sbu Nkosi and Marco van Staden due to injury 🇿🇦 Read more here ▶️https://t.co/BAqfPm2RWp pic.twitter.com/L5P4jZcb9J — Springboks (@Springboks) October 31, 2022

The Springboks will name their squad for the match that will pit the world champions against the top-ranked team in the world today. And coach Jacques Nienaber is under no illusion that it will be a tough encounter to kick off their end-of-year tour.