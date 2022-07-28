Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson says Manchester United is now a doppie club and not nearly on the same level as his beloved Reds. Rubbing more salt into the wounds of the Old Trafford club, who last tasted success with the Europa League trophy at the end of the 2016/17 season, while their Merseyside rivals have won six major titles since then, Johnson says hy kan verstaan that players don’t want to go to the once-mighty Red Devils.

Jurgen Klopp’s manne have been champions of England, Europe and the world - missing out on the Premier League by one point and losing to the Champions League final last season, as they took home the League and FA Cups. A NO-BRAINER: Glen Johnson United had to convince former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to join them to improve on the club’s sixth-placed league finish last season. With no Champions League football on offer, the Red Devils are fighting to hang on to yster Cristiano Ronaldo and have recruited Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez so far.

Liverpool, who won the FA and League Cups last season and also finished runners-up in the Premier and Champions Leagues, meanwhile, landed one of Europe’s hottest new stars in Darwin Nunez last month after beating other giants to Luis Diaz in January. HOTSHOT: Red Darwin Nunez, left And for Johnson, there is only one club that is attracting top players at the moment. Speaking gambling website Genting, the 37-year-old said: “At the moment, 100 percent [Liverpool are a more attractive club than Manchester United]. It’s a no brainer.